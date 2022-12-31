Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $20.65 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 31.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 145.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

