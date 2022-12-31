Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

