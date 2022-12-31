ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.34. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 174,982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

