Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 450.00%.

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 199,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 540,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

