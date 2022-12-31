Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of CEQP opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.