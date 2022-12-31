Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.83.
Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $16,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
