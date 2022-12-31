Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.83.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $16,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

