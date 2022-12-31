Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their sell rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. Wedbush currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Carvana to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Carvana Stock Up 6.5 %

CVNA opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $895.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 161.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

