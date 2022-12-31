Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

