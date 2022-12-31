HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HRT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,274,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,886,677.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,615,476 shares of company stock worth $18,261,342 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 84,025 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

