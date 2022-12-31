United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

USM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of USM opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.60.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

