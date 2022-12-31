Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PARR. Cowen upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Par Pacific stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Insider Activity

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 106.74% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Par Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after buying an additional 524,413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1,257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after buying an additional 1,614,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,207,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

