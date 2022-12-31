DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.
DMC Global Stock Down 3.1 %
BOOM stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $379.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $47.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
