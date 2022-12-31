Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 13.8 %

AGRX opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.