America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 249,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

