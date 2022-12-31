America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors
America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.