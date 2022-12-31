StockNews.com Upgrades Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

