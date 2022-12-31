Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 217.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

