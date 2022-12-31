Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,926,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,880,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

