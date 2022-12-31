Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 2.3 %

WHG opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.