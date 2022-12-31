StockNews.com Lowers Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Price Performance

CTSO stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 114.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,324,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 197,045 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.