Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ISIG opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 52.11% and a return on equity of 171.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

