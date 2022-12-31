Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $37.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Technology

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,436,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 530,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVID opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

