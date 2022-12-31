PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $81.41.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 117,874 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PJT Partners by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,122 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

