PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
PJT Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $81.41.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PJT Partners
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PJT Partners (PJT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.