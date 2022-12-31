FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Cut by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

