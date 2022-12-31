Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $160.86

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

