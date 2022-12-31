Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) PT at $70.44

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,389. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

