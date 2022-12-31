Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $200.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.01.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

