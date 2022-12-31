Brokerages Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $52.60

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 259.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 34.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.53 million, a P/E ratio of 96.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $460.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

