Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $23.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLGHY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €33.00 ($35.11) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €28.00 ($29.79) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €28.00 ($29.79) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TLGHY opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

