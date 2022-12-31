Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $50.67

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $809,261.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

