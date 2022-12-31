Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 5.52% 19.79% 6.31% Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Modine Manufacturing and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Spruce Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $2.05 billion 0.50 $85.20 million $2.30 8.63 Spruce Power $15.60 million 8.49 $28.79 million ($0.46) -2.00

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Spruce Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units. It also provides microchannel, heat recovery, round tube plate fin, and motor and generator cooling coils; evaporator unit, fluid, transformer oil, gas, air blast, and dry and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers; and complete battery thermal management systems and electronics cooling packages. It serves heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; and commercial and industrial equipment OEMs. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

