Comparing Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Cowen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 7.94% 13.54% 1.87% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A 1,026.02% 3.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $2.11 billion 0.51 $295.61 million $3.87 9.98 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cowen and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cowen and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 1 3 0 0 1.75 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cowen presently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Cowen has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cowen beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients. In addition, the company offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients, as well as provides investment research services. Further, it is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

