Head-To-Head Survey: Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Qurate Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.04 $340.00 million ($7.22) -0.23

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grove Collaborative and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 777.19%. Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 59.51%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A -50.67% 2.70% Qurate Retail -21.82% 9.86% 1.60%

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Qurate Retail on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.