INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Head to Head Contrast

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

INmune Bio currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 126.08%. Senti Biosciences has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 591.49%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -7,076.59% -43.02% -34.04% Senti Biosciences N/A -14.44% -4.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Senti Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $180,000.00 632.10 -$30.34 million ($1.75) -3.62 Senti Biosciences N/A N/A -$3.86 million N/A N/A

Senti Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INmune Bio.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats INmune Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate acute myeloid leukemia cells, while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301, a multi-armed off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated (NOT) off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer cells, while sparing healthy cells in the body. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

