Head-To-Head Analysis: Cyber Apps World (CYAP) versus Its Rivals

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cyber Apps World to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World’s rivals have a beta of 1.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -190.38% -133.24% Cyber Apps World Competitors -56.87% -79.82% -7.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A -$1.50 million -5.00 Cyber Apps World Competitors $1.54 billion $108.15 million 13.08

This table compares Cyber Apps World and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cyber Apps World’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyber Apps World and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyber Apps World Competitors 54 445 950 14 2.63

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 49.75%. Given Cyber Apps World’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyber Apps World has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cyber Apps World rivals beat Cyber Apps World on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

