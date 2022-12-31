Head-To-Head Contrast: Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) & Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) and Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pharming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pharming Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pharming Group and Myovant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Myovant Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Myovant Sciences has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.87%. Given Myovant Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Pharming Group.

This table compares Pharming Group and Myovant Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $198.87 million 3.62 $16.00 million $0.41 26.90 Myovant Sciences $230.97 million 11.30 -$205.98 million ($2.00) -13.48

Pharming Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharming Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and Myovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group 14.90% 8.98% 4.51% Myovant Sciences -56.88% N/A -36.66%

Risk and Volatility

Pharming Group has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pharming Group beats Myovant Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

