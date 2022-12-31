Analyzing CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and IceCure Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million 28.97 -$43.08 million ($2.03) -9.04 IceCure Medical $4.14 million 17.08 -$9.90 million ($0.45) -3.44

IceCure Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -218.79% -31.40% -29.75% IceCure Medical -462.46% -77.00% -61.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CVRx and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.2% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of CVRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CVRx has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CVRx and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 2 0 3.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential downside of 14.17%. IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 209.68%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than CVRx.

Summary

CVRx beats IceCure Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

