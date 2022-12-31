StockNews.com Upgrades Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) to Strong-Buy

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $195.60.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

