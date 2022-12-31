Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

