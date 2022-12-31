New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NEWR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,940 shares of company stock valued at $37,236,121. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

