StockNews.com Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $353.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

