StockNews.com Upgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Buy

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:HRTG opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 229,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 158,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 156,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 98,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

