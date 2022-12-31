Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,049,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

