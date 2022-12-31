Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49.
Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.