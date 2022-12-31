Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 147,759 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 414,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

