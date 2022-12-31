Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target to $3.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARDX. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,384,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $5,095,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,733,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

