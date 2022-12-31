Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $226.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 82,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $522,638.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,496.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

