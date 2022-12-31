StockNews.com Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Buy

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.
Nevro Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:NVRO opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $93.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
About Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
