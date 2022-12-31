StockNews.com Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Buy

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $93.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

