PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,326,000 after acquiring an additional 573,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after buying an additional 702,453 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

