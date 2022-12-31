National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NHI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE NHI opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

