Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $21.67.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

