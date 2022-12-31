Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $21.67.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
