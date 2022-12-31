TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TCF Financial Price Performance

TCF Financial has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $50.13.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

TCF Financial Corporation is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $48 billionin total assets at Sept. 30, 2020 and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients.

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.